/Huma Qureshi spotted at airport; Toxic star set to appear at the 79th Cannes Film Festival

Huma Qureshi is heading back to the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The event has finally kicked off on May 12 and will last until May 23. The actress made her acting and Cannes Film Festival debut in 2012 with Anurag Kashyap's gritty thriller, Gangs of Wasseypur. The movie was screened at the Directors' Fortnight section at the 65th Cannes Film Festival.

Huma Qureshi spotted at the airport

The Toxic star heads to the festival and was spotted jetting off from Mumbai in chic yet modest attire, wearing an oversized tan-coloured jacket paired with black trousers, a striped T-shirt, black sunglasses, and heels. Qureshi made her Cannes debut in 2012 and returned in 2018 and 2019, making her appearance with striking ensembles at one of the biggest film events that happens in Cannes, France.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, this year the actress will reportedly represent a brand and not a film while walking in an Oscar de la Renta gown at the Cannes 2026 red carpet.

Huma Qureshi debuted at Cannes Film Festival debut in 2012 Photograph: (AFP)

Her previous Cannes arrival

After her debut in 2012, the actress returned to the Cannes red carpet with a series of memorable appearances. In 2019, Qureshi made a major style statement in one of her standout looks, which included a metallic grey Gaurav Gupta gown, highlighted with a voluminous ruffled train. She was also seen in a dramatic black tulle gown featuring heavy ruffled sleeves by designer Mae Paris.

In 2018, the Maharani star opted for a platinum-hued bespoke suit by Nikhil Thampi. She completed the look with slicked-back hair and a pair of pumps, creating a sharp, tailored finish.

Huma Qureshi's work front

Huma Qureshi was last seen in Netflix’s acclaimed series Delhi Crime alongside Shefali Shah. She received widespread critical praise for her bold and compelling portrayal of Meena Choudhary. As of 2026, she is set to appear in the highly anticipated action-thriller Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, co-starring Yash, Nayanthara, and others.