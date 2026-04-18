/Vidya Balan to Bhumi Pednekar: Actresses' transition from glamour to content-driven stories

Bollywood actresses like Vidya Balan and Bhumi Pednekar are shifting to strong, content-driven films. With powerful performances and impactful narratives, they are gaining immense love from audiences for these roles. Take a look at the list.
After casting their spell on audiences for years with their charm and esteemed performances, Bollywood actresses are now steering a remarkable shift by embracing relatable narratives that bring more focus on storytelling. Take a look at some of the leading ladies who are anchoring a new wave of story-driven cinema.
In Badhaai Do, Bhumi Pednekkar played the role of Sumi Singh, a lesbian physical education teacher who enters holy matrimony with Shardul (Rajkummar Rao), a gay man, only to impress their families. Delivering a strong role, Bhumi made a bold choice by depicting a less-talked-about concept of lavender marriage.
Sonakshi Sinha, who has delivered many remarkable roles, also comes in the list for her critically acclaimed portrayal of sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati in the crime thriller series Dahaad. The film follows the story of her investigation into a series of curious deaths of females found in public bathrooms. Ditching the glamorous roles, Sinha took a slight detour and added a deeply impactful title to her filmography.
With Sherni, Vidya Balan showcased a courageous Indian Forest Service officer who takes up a man-animal conflict, all while soaring past local politics and patriarchal spaces. Sherni is celebrated for its novel narrative, and it was widely embraced by the audience.
In this popular drama series, Huma Qureshi plays an illiterate housewife named Rani Bharti, who is pushed into the challenging world of Bihar politics when her husband is forced to take a backstep. The actress takes the audience through Rani’s transformation by shifting from a homemaker to a powerful political leader.
In this courtroom drama, Taapsee Pannu plays a formidable lawyer fighting against a rape case. This investigative thriller explores the themes of justice and corruption, making it a compelling watch and a switch from the usual narratives.