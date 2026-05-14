/Cannes 2026: Revisit the most iconic looks of all time- From Aishwarya Rai to Madonna

The Cannes Film Festival is currently underway. The festival has consistently grabbed attention not just for the films but also for the red carpet fashion. To celebrate the massive event, revisit some of the most iconic looks of all time.
The Cannes Film Festival is currently underway. As celebrities showcase their distinctive yet glamorous attire on the global stage, here’s a look back at some of the most iconic red-carpet looks of all time.
Pamela Anderson stunned in an all-black, two-piece leather set featuring an off-the-shoulder bustier paired with matching pants. It became one of her most iconic looks because she ditched the traditional red-carpet gown and opted for a bold ensemble to promote her film Barb Wire.
Stone went overboard with one of her most iconic outfits of all time at the Cannes Film Festival in 1995. She wore a custom silver Valentino skirt with a high slit. The dramatic turn comes when she unbuttons the gown to reveal a pair of shorts underneath, becoming the night's hot topic among the fans.
At the 1991 Cannes Film Festival, Madonna made history by initially stepping onto the red carpet in a voluminous pink satin wrap. After which, she turned the red carpet into a magical one by removing it to reveal a white satin cone-bra bustier and high-waisted shorts underneath.
Princess Diana showcased herself as a global fashion icon by wearing an iconic pastel blue, strapless chiffon gown. The look amassed vast notice for its aesthetic and minimalist glamour, which featured a draped bodice, a flowing silhouette, and a matching chiffon scarf.
At the 1998 Cannes Film Festival, Kate Moss opted for a vintage, black, feathered dress for the Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas premiere along with Johnny Depp, with whom she reportedly dated from 1994 to 1998. The dress featured a delicate feather trim at the neckline and hem, which the actress wore with minimal makeup and black pump heels.
Bella Hadid’s 2021 Cannes look is considered iconic for featuring her Schiaparelli Haute Couture lung dress. Worn at the Three Floors premiere, the black wool gown with a low-cut neckline and a large, gold-dipped necklace resembling human lungs grabbed the attention of the paparazzi and is listed among the most iconic outfits of all time.
Aishwarya Rai, who has a long-standing commitment to the Cannes Film Festival, donned an astonishing couture piece featuring a plunging neckline, a corseted waist, and a massive, voluminous skirt adorned with delicate silver embroidery in one of her outings and received praise for her dreamy look.
Rihanna’s iconic white gown look at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival redefined red-carpet glamour with luxury feels. It featured a classic strapless silhouette and a voluminous off-the-shoulder cape. She accessorised with her signature slim white sunglasses and diamonds.
Showcasing the Indian heritage, Deepika Padukone chose an iconic black and gold saree look at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, which was a modern yet Indian touch to the attire designed by Sabyasachi. Representing India as a jury member, she donned a hand-embroidered, sequinned sari with a beaded headgear and bold eye look.
Blake Lively’s iconic blue gown at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival for The BFG premiere created a modern Cinderella moment on the red carpet. She stunned in a custom, one-shoulder dress with a long, flowing train that beautifully highlighted her baby bump.