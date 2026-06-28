/Will Varanasi be released in parts? SS Rajamouli makes major announcement

After witnessing massive success with his previous projects like RRR, Baahubali, and more, SS Rajamouli is once again gearing up to cement his legacy with yet another highly anticipated movie, Varanasi. It features a powerhouse ensemble cast featuring Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj and marks the grand return of Priyanka Chopra to Indian cinema. After much speculation about his next feature film, Rajamouli has revealed what audiences can expect from this action thriller, sparking online buzz.

SS Rajamouli reveals Varanasi as 'one film'

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is currently working on his ambitious project, Varanasi, which is being extensively shot on a custom-built Varanasi temple set at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Additionally, the film’s international schedules have reportedly taken place in Kenya, Georgia, and Antarctica.

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Screenings were held for his films RRR and Eega at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France recently. On June 27, the director spoke about his upcoming film Varanasi and made a big announcement that, unlike Baahubali, Varanasi will be a standalone film rather than a franchise.

During the conversation, the RRR director briefly explained to the fans what they can expect from his next movie. He stated, "You are going to experience the cold and ice of Antarctica. The gods of Ramayana, the natural disasters, and the fantastic elements. That's the experience you are going to have, but at the core of all this are the emotions of father and son. All this makes Varanasi for you."

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The director was asked whether his star-studded film would be a single film or a franchise, to which Rajamouli answered, "One film. Yes, one film."

Fans' reaction to the big reveal

The video of the recent conversation with Rajamouli went viral instantly and fans have reacted quickly, expressing their excitement in the comment sections. One fan wrote, "This is going to PEAK. Please let this be the reason to end the multi-part Pan-India movies in our industry."

Another fan jotted, "Make it a four-hour without cutting out anything." One more user commented, "I like that SSR reveals the basic premise beforehand. It helps set the right expectation."

About Varanasi

Varanasi is an upcoming action-adventure film directed by SS Rajamouli. The epic grand-scale film features a star-studded ensemble, including Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. With this film, Chopra is making her comeback in Indian cinema after a while, which many of her admirers have been waiting for.