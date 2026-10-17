/WATCH | iPhones, luxury perfumes floating in Hormuz? Iranian fishermen make bizarre discovery

Iranian fishermen heading out to catch fish found themselves retrieving a very different kind of haul when boxes of iPhones, luxury perfumes and other merchandise appeared floating in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. Videos circulating online showed goods drifting near a shipwreck, drawing fishermen towards the area in their boats. Some collected items from the water, turning an otherwise routine fishing trip into an unusual discovery. Behind the striking visuals, however, lies a maritime incident whose cause remains uncertain.

Cargo ship GFS Pride sinks after fire

The Singapore-based cargo vessel GFS Pride caught fire and sank on October 14 after reportedly being struck by an unidentified object, according to reports. All 21 crew members abandoned the ship safely.

The incident scattered part of the vessel’s cargo across the water, with some merchandise sinking and other items remaining afloat. The goods subsequently recovered by fishermen included electronic devices, perfumes and boxes of commercial products.

The circumstances of the sinking have yet to be conclusively established, leaving questions about what struck the vessel and what caused the fire.

Iranian military authorities reportedly attributed the incident to a mine that the ship struck while travelling near a military zone. Other possibilities, including a missile or drone attack, have also been raised. However, it remains unclear what struck the vessel.

Why the Strait of Hormuz matters

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The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial maritime corridor connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman. Commercial vessels carrying energy supplies and other goods pass through the narrow waterway, making disruptions potentially costly for shipping operators and businesses.

The shipwreck also poses risks beyond the loss of cargo. Fishermen approaching floating merchandise could face danger from unstable wreckage, hazardous debris or other unidentified threats in the water.