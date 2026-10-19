/After Kennedy Center and reflecting pool disputes, Trump turns to Washington golf course plan amid legal battle

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Oct 19) unveiled plans to overhaul a historic public golf course in Washington, DC, as the project faces a legal battle over the cutting of hundreds of trees.

Trump shared a mock-up of a redesigned 18-hole course at East Potomac Golf Links on Truth Social, saying work would begin in November. The proposed revamp is part of his broader effort to reshape the US capital during his second and final term in office.

"When completed, it will be open to the Public while, at the same time, designed to the Highest Level of Golf and able to hold world-class tournaments such as the US Open, the PGA Championship, the Ryder Cup, and the Presidents Cup," Trump said.

Judge questions tree cutting at golf course

The announcement comes days after a federal judge criticised the Trump administration for cutting down hundreds of trees at the golf course with less than 24 hours' notice. The work appeared to bypass an earlier court order requiring the administration to provide advance notice before carrying out such activities.

Judge Ana Reyes has scheduled another hearing for Monday and ordered senior Interior Department officials, who oversee the property, to testify.

The Trump administration has asked Reyes to recuse herself from the case, alleging that she has shown "animus" towards the government.

Trump said the existing course was "old, broken, dilapidated, and of no further use or effect". He also cited dangerous and diseased trees and a deteriorating seawall as reasons for the proposed overhaul.

Golf course plan adds to Trump's controversial Washington makeover

East Potomac Golf Links has operated for more than a century on an island in the Potomac River. Its surroundings include public roads and paths used by cyclists, picnickers and anglers. Trump's proposed design appears to remove these public areas, raising concerns about access to the site.

The project is part of Trump's wider effort to reshape Washington, which has also included plans to overhaul the Kennedy Centre, build a White House ballroom following the demolition of the historic East Wing and construct a triumphal arch.

These initiatives have faced legal challenges. A federal judge ruled that the Kennedy Centre's board could not unilaterally rename the institution or close it for major renovations.

Meanwhile, a $14.7 million renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool drew criticism after its new blue liner began peeling and algae developed. The Justice Department later said flawed installation work caused the damage and dropped charges against a man accused of vandalism.