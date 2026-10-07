/'Those who have destroyed must pay': Macron says France feels 'anger and shame' over protest violence

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday condemned the violence during nationwide cost-of-living protests, saying "nothing justifies" the "unbridled" destruction and looting. He vowed strict action against those responsible and promised an investigation into the handling of the demonstrations.

"Tonight, we all feel anger and shame," Macron said in a televised address, distinguishing between protesters with legitimate concerns and those who engaged in violence.

"Several hundred thousand of our compatriots demonstrated with legitimate claims," he said. “We should never confuse the demonstrators with those who broke things and rioted and looted.”

Macron said the authorities would ensure that those responsible for damaging property faced legal consequences. He called for the investigation to proceed "with as much diligence as possible" and urged public prosecutors to ensure that the legal response was firm.

"The legal follow-up must be exemplary," he said, adding that those who had caused damage would have to answer for their actions.

"Those who have destroyed must pay," Macron said, vowing that the government would be "uncompromising" towards rioters.

He also promised measures to protect cities, public buildings and businesses, saying senior officials would coordinate with mayors. Macron described the destruction of city streets as "unbearable" and pledged support for businesses affected by the violence.

Probe into security response

Macron promised "full transparency" over the security forces' response to the protests amid criticism of police preparations.

He said he had asked Interior Minister Laurent Nunez to "draw all necessary lessons", particularly concerning intelligence gathering and the authorities' ability to anticipate unrest.

The president said he expected "clear answers" on the handling of the demonstrations.

The protests were also driven by concerns over the cost of living, including rising fuel prices. Macron acknowledged the public's frustration, linking some of the economic pressures to the war in the Persian Gulf.

"There are legitimate claims about the cost of living and the price of fuel," he said. "Many of the reasons for this are in the Persian Gulf War, and France was not a part of it. But we face the consequences."

He added that the concerns were shared by people in other European capitals.

Macron urges peaceful debate ahead of election

Macron also called for political differences to be addressed through peaceful debate ahead of France's presidential election next April.

He said discussions should take place at public meetings, in newspapers, on television and through political parties rather than on the streets through violence.

"Our country deserves a good presidential election. This is really important, and it requires a spirit of responsibility," he said.

The president ended his address by urging people to remain calm, respect one another and unite.