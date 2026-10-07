/Nobel laureate Machado, who dedicated prize to Trump, confirmed as Venezuela opposition leader

Venezuela's opposition coalition on Sunday confirmed exiled Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado as its leader, increasing pressure on the country's interim authorities to allow her to return home.

The decision comes as a faction of the opposition engages in talks with the interim government on a political transition following the US military's capture of former president Nicolas Maduro in January.

Members of the opposition's Unitary Democratic Platform (PUD) agreed to "recognize and support the leadership of Maria Corina Machado", according to a final document presented at the conclusion of a meeting in Caracas. Machado is currently living in Panama.

Opposition calls for free elections, release of political prisoners

At the meeting, the alliance presented 14 proposals aimed at restoring democracy in Venezuela, including a roadmap for holding general elections. However, it did not announce a date for the vote.

The coalition called for the unconditional release of all political prisoners, an end to political repression and the right of exiles to return home.

It also demanded full freedom for political parties, the removal of restrictions on candidates contesting elections and an end to administrative proceedings targeting political organisations. The proposals included measures to protect human rights and ensure a peaceful transition to democracy through free and competitive elections.

Machado's party, Vente Venezuela, is pushing for elections to be held next year and wants the authorities to announce a date.

Maduro was captured by US forces in January and taken to New York to face trial. His deputy, Delcy Rodriguez, assumed power and is now leading the interim government under pressure from Washington.

Machado gave Nobel medal to Trump

Machado has also sought support from US President Donald Trump. During a meeting at the White House in January 2026, she presented Trump with the physical gold medal associated with her Nobel Peace Prize, describing the gesture as recognition of his administration's pressure on Venezuela's leadership. The Nobel distinction itself remains awarded to Machado.

Machado has been living in exile since leaving Venezuela in 2025 to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. According to her party, she has made at least seven attempts to return but has been prevented from doing so by Venezuelan authorities.

The opposition coalition's decision comes as the interim government and a faction of the opposition hold their third round of US-backed talks in Caracas. Machado has not been invited to participate in the negotiations, although she has said she will not obstruct the process.