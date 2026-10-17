/No Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal in India’s 2027 ODI World Cup plans: Report

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been left out of India’s ODI squad for the forthcoming New Zealand tour, with Test specialist Yashasvi Jaiswal also overlooked. Pragyan Ojha-led men’s selection committee picked the One-Day and Test squads late on Friday evening (Oct 16), indicating the end of the road for Jadeja in 50-over cricket. Axar Patel, Naman Dhir and Nitish Kumar Reddy were picked ahead of Jadeja in the pecking order.



Jadeja returned to the squad for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, bagging figures of 0/54 and 2/75 in the two matches before the management and the captain decided to rest him for the final match.

“Firstly, I don’t think Jaddu bhai was dropped. We rested him because we had an opportunity today to give game time to other players. When a series is only three matches long, it becomes very difficult to give experience to players sitting outside,” Gill said of Jadeja’s absence from the playing XI for the 3rd ODI against the West Indies.



Before this series, Jadeja last played an ODI against New Zealand in January this year. He also missed the away England One-Day series, which India lost. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and the management decided to look at alternatives as part of long-term planning for the 2027 ODI World Cup in Africa.



Axar Patel, a prominent player in the T20I setup, remains a frontrunner to replace Jadeja in the ODI squad for the showpiece event. A like-for-like replacement for Jadeja, Axar has made inroads into India’s white-ball setup, with the selectors backing the in-form all-rounder to seal the lower-order spot.



A Times of India (TOI) report suggests that Jadeja appears to have fallen out of place for the World Cup.

Jaiswal ‘Unlikely’ for 2027 ODI WC

Besides Jadeja, opener and Test mainstay Yashasvi Jaiswal also seems to be drifting out of the conversation for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Despite making himself available for selection and India resting opener and ODI skipper Shubman Gill for the final two ODIs against New Zealand, Jaiswal failed to make the cut. Instead, he will feature in India ‘A’ matches and the two Tests that follow.



With Rohit Sharma and Gill established as the first-choice opening pair, and Ishan Kishan picked as backup, Jaiswal must wait for his turn in the 50-over format.

Check out India squads for ODI series against New Zealand –

For the first three ODIs - Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer [VC], KL Rahul [WK], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna* and Kuldeep Yadav

