/BCCI names India’s ODI squad for New Zealand tour, Gill and Iyer to share captaincy

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer will share India’s captaincy duties in the upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced two separate squads. Gill will captain the team in the first three ODIs, with Iyer as his deputy. Iyer will then take charge for the final two matches, while Ishan Kishan has been named vice-captain and wicketkeeper.

The ODI series will start in Auckland on Nov 4 and conclude in Mount Maunganui on Nov 15, giving India a valuable chance to prepare for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The squad for the first three matches includes senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, along with KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan as wicketkeeping options. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel and Naman Dhir have also been selected to strengthen the batting and all-round departments.

Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar have earned places in the squad, while Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav will lead the bowling attack. Prasidh Krishna has been selected subject to fitness clearance.

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For the final two ODIs, Tilak Varma and Auqib Nabi have been added to the squad. Kumar Kushagra will replace Rahul as a wicketkeeping option, while Yash Thakur has also been included. Ravindra Jadeja has once again been left out of the team.

Before the ODI series, India will play five T20Is against New Zealand from Oct 22 to Nov 1, following their home series against the West Indies.

India ODI squad for first three matches

Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav

India ODI squad for fourth and fifth matches