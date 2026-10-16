/BCCI announces India’s Test squad for New Zealand tour

The BCCI has announced India’s squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand in November, with Bengal pacer Akash Deep returning after more than a year and senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami missing out. The first Test will begin in Wellington on Nov 19, four days after the five-match ODI series ends, while the second Test is scheduled to start in Christchurch on Nov 27. The series will be important for India’s chances of reaching the World Test Championship final.