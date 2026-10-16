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BCCI announces India’s Test squad for New Zealand tour

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 21:45 IST | Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 21:47 IST
BCCI announces India’s Test squad for New Zealand tour

BCCI announces India’s Test squad for New Zealand tour Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

India has announced its squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand, with fast bowler Akash Deep returning to the team.

The BCCI has announced India’s squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand in November, with Bengal pacer Akash Deep returning after more than a year and senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami missing out. The first Test will begin in Wellington on Nov 19, four days after the five-match ODI series ends, while the second Test is scheduled to start in Christchurch on Nov 27. The series will be important for India’s chances of reaching the World Test Championship final.

The BCCI has also named India’s squad for the five-match ODI series, which starts on Nov 4. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been included in the team.

Shubman Gill will captain India in the first three matches, while Shreyas Iyer will lead the side in the final two ODIs. Gill, KL Rahul and Prasidh Krishna will miss the last two matches.

India’s Test squad for New Zealand tour

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Aditya Bhatia

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