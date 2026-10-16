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IND vs WI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaces injured Arshdeep Singh for Bengaluru T20I

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 14:30 IST | Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 14:35 IST
IND vs WI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaces injured Arshdeep Singh for Bengaluru T20I

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Photograph: (AFP)

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been added to India’s T20I squad for the Bengaluru match against West Indies after Arshdeep Singh suffered a shoulder injury.

India have added Bhuvneshwar Kumar to their squad for the fifth and final T20I against West Indies, scheduled to take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday (Oct 17). The change comes after Arshdeep Singh injured his bowling shoulder during the fourth T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

India’s updated T20I squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma (vc), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

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Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

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