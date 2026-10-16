/UEFA Champions League: PSG crush Man City 4-2, Real Madrid stun Roma with late fightback

Paris Saint-Germain beat Manchester City 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday in the UEFA Champions League, holding on to their lead despite a strong fightback from City in the second half. Meanwhile, Real Madrid produced a stunning late comeback to beat AS Roma 4-3, scoring three goals in the final seven minutes after trailing 3-1.

PSG took control early in the match, with Desire Doue opening the scoring in the 13th minute. He then assisted Ousmane Dembele’s goal just two minutes later to put the visitors 2-0 ahead.

Vitinha added a third in the 32nd minute, finishing a move created by Warren Zaire-Emery as PSG went into the break with a comfortable lead.

Manchester City fought back after half-time, with Erling Haaland finding the net in the 53rd minute, however, Maghnes Akliouche scored in the 63rd minute to restore PSG’s three-goal advantage.

Haaland scored his second goal of the night in the 75th minute to make it 4-2. City continued to attack in the closing stages but could not find another goal, with PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov making crucial saves.

The victory put PSG at the top of the Champions League points table with six points from two matches. Barcelona were second, followed by Aston Villa in third place.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid secured a thrilling 4-3 victory over AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico after recovering from a two-goal deficit late in the match.

Marten de Roon gave Roma the lead in the 20th minute, but Kylian Mbappe equalised for Real Madrid five minutes later.

Roma took control after the break, with Donyell Malen scoring in the 51st and 57th minutes to put the hosts 3-1 ahead.

However, Real Madrid mounted a remarkable comeback in the closing stages. Carlos Espi pulled one back in the 82nd minute before Endrick scored three minutes later to level the score at 3-3.

Antonio Rudiger completed the comeback in the 90th minute, converting a set-piece delivery from Arda Guler to seal a 4-3 win for the Spanish side.

The victory lifted Real Madrid to eighth place in the standings, with six points from their opening two matches. They joined eight other teams on the same points tally.