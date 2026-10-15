/IND-W vs ZIM-W, 1st T20I: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

Smriti Mandhana will captain India Women for the first time as their full-time skipper across formats when they face Zimbabwe Women in the opening T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday (Oct 16). India will enter the series after winning the gold medal at the Asian Games and will aim to begin their home campaign with a victory. The match will also mark the first-ever T20I meeting between the two teams.

Zimbabwe, led by Josephine Nkomo, have named the same squad that recently faced the West Indies, winning one ODI but losing the T20I matches in the series.

The upcoming tour will be their first opportunity to play a bilateral T20I series against a top-ranked team in Indian conditions.

The tour will feature three T20Is in Raipur on Oct 16, 18 and 20, followed by three ODIs in Vadodara on Oct 23, 25 and 28.

India vs Zimbabwe Women, 1st T20I: Match Details

When will the 1st T20I be played?

The India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I is scheduled for Oct 16, with the match set to begin at 07:00 pm IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 pm IST.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

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Where can fans watch the match on television?

The India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I live telecast will be available on the Star Sports in India.

Where to livestream India-W vs Zimbabwe-W, 1st T20I?