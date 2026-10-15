/'Tilak’s dismissal was the turning point': Samson on India’s 4th T20I defeat to West Indies

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson identified Tilak Varma’s dismissal as the turning point in India’s 24-run defeat to the West Indies in the fourth T20I, saying the hosts were in control of the chase as Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy built a steady partnership despite losing five wickets. Samson praised the two young batters for handling the pressure and attacking the West Indies bowlers when India needed a strong partnership.

A century from Shai Hope and a five-wicket haul from Keemo Paul guided the West Indies to a 24-run win over India in the fourth T20I of the five-match series in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 248, India were in trouble at 130/5 in the 12th over, however, Varma and Reddy fought back with an attacking partnership to keep the hosts in the contest.

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The duo brought the equation down to 48 runs from 19 balls, giving India hope of pulling off the chase. However, Romario Shepherd dismissed Varma at a crucial moment, shifting the momentum towards the visitors.

“The turning point of the match was when Tilak got out. We were cruising, scoring those 10-12 runs per over really nicely. Reddy and Tilak were batting really well in the pressure situation. Till that moment, I think we were in the chase. That is actually a great thing to have after losing five wickets, having that kind of control – two young cricketers taking on the pressure and taking on the West Indian bowling line-up,” Samson told reporters after the match.

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Samson also made an impact with the bat, scoring a quickfire 56 off just 23 balls to give India a strong start in the chase. However, he admitted that the defeat had left him disappointed despite enjoying his time at the crease.

The wicketkeeper-batter said chasing such a big total required him to trust his instincts and use his power-hitting ability. He added that the innings would have felt even better had India won the match.

“Whatever you do feels very different when you are on the losing side, so I am actually a bit gutted at the moment. I definitely wanted to be on the winning side. I really enjoyed batting out there. When you are chasing a score like that, there are no second thoughts - you just have to back your instincts, your power game, and that is what I did. So I really enjoyed the knock, but I would have liked to be on the winning side,” he added.

With this win, the West Indies levelled the five-match series 2-2. The two sides will now face each other in the series decider at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday (Oct 17).