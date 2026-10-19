/Cattle feed found in biscuits of Indian company, FSSAI sends legal notice

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has initiated legal proceedings for prosecution against Popular biscuit brand Surya Food & Agro which manufactures Priyagold biscuits. The proceedings have been initiated for alleged use of bran meant for cattle feed as a raw material in biscuit manufacturing.

The move comes after an inspection at the company's premises reportedly uncovered serious food safety and hygiene deficiencies.

"Bran meant for cattle feed and not intended for human consumption was found being used as a raw material in Priyagold biscuit manufacturing as a source of fibre," the regulator said in a post on X.

According to FSSAI, gunny bags containing the bran were marked to indicate that the material was intended for cattle feed.

No pest control, raw material storage and segregation, personnel hygiene and premises maintenance and handling of intermediate formulations were some other safety and hygiene violation that FSSAI came across during their inspection at the company's premises.

The licence of Surya Food & Agro was immediately suspended after the findings and now a legal proceeding has been initiated against the company.

Legal notices also sent to Dodla Dairy and UEIR Organic Foods

Legal proceedings for prosecution have also been initiated against Dodla Dairy and UEIR Organic Foods.

During the investigation it was found that Dodla Dairy's full cream milk was substandard, while pesticide residues were found in yellow raisins sold by UEIR Organic Foods.