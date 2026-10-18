/WATCH | Flames engulf St Petersburg oil sites as Ukraine launches 1,000 drones at Russia

Thick smoke and flames were reported at oil facilities in Russia’s St Petersburg after Ukraine launched one of its largest aerial attacks of the war, with Moscow claiming to have intercepted more than 1,000 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions.

Videos circulating on social media showed fires and plumes of smoke rising from the affected areas, as the latest strikes brought Russia’s oil infrastructure back into focus amid growing tensions between Kyiv and Washington.

Oil terminal, depot hit in overnight attack

St Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov said one person was killed and five others were wounded in the attack. Fires broke out at the Petersburg Oil Terminal and the Ruchi oil depot, according to local authorities.

A logistics centre belonging to Russian retailer Ozon and a data centre operated by technology company VK were also targeted, the companies confirmed.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said its forces had destroyed 1,015 Ukrainian drones over 15 Russian regions, as well as Crimea and the Black Sea. The figures could not be independently verified.

Zelensky accuses Russia of ‘deliberate’ strikes The attacks came as Russia continued its aerial bombardment of Ukraine. A woman was killed and at least two people, including a six-year-old girl, were injured in Russian strikes on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, local officials said. Two apartment buildings, 18 cars and an educational institution were damaged, according to regional military administration head Mykhailo Semikin. The attacks came as Russia continued its aerial bombardment of Ukraine. A woman was killed and at least two people, including a six-year-old girl, were injured in Russian strikes on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, local officials said. Two apartment buildings, 18 cars and an educational institution were damaged, according to regional military administration head Mykhailo Semikin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday (Oct 18) accused Russia of “deliberately” attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, despite US President Donald Trump’s announcement of an energy ceasefire last week. He said that Moscow has carried out 76 attacks on the country’s energy, oil and gas sectors since then.

Zelensky urged Washington to recognise what he described as Russia’s failure to reciprocate efforts to ease sanctions or reach agreements. He argued that concessions were encouraging Moscow to continue fighting rather than pursue peace.

“It is Russia that must face pressure for peace to have a chance,” he said, calling on Ukraine’s international partners to maintain pressure on Moscow.

Trump’s ‘energy ceasefire’ that wasn’t

The developments come a week after Trump announced an “energy ceasefire” between Russia and Ukraine on October 11, saying it was “effective immediately”. However, neither Kyiv nor Moscow confirmed it. Zelensky said that Trump’s announcement was “news” to him, although he said that Ukraine would abide by it if Moscow did the same.

However, just hours later, Kyiv accused Moscow of striking at least six of its energy infrastructure facilities just hours after the announcement. Following Russian attacks, the Ukrainian president earlier declared that Kyiv will no longer abide by US President Donald Trump’s energy ceasefire that demanded a halt to attacks on energy infrastructure.