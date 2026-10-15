/'We are not sitting in ivory towers, we are aware': SC issues notice to Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav

The Supreme Court on Thursday (Oct 15), while hearing batch of pleas connected to the October 10 protests in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, issued notices to Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other protestors. The court said that the justices are not sitting inside “ivory towers” and are well aware of the statements made outside the courtroom. The court also clarified that issuing notices on the pleas by Rahul Gandhi and others does not mean the court does not know their conduct. The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and others to explain their conduct on the next hearing date on Oct 26. The bench also sought response from ECI, CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi on Gandhi and others' plea.

"We will issue notice but we want to know his conduct on the next date of hearing,” the CJI said, referring to Rahul. He also said: “We are not sitting in ivory towers, we are aware of statements made outside the Court” after lawyers referred to attempts to “browbeat” the judiciary through the march. The CJI said said the court would ask Rahul to explain how crowds entered the Supreme Court premises during the demonstration.

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