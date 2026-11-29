India has announced a $500,000 grant to strengthen the institutional and financial capacity of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and secured the grouping’s endorsement for two new Centres of Excellence, as member states adopted a joint statement expressing concern over threats to vessels and seafarers.

The decisions came at the 25th meeting of the IORA Council of Ministers (Foreign ministers) in New Delhi on 27 November 2026. The session was chaired by India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, with India serving as chair of the 23-member association for the 2025–2027 term under the theme “Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region.” Representatives from all member states and 12 dialogue partners took part.

According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, the Council endorsed proposals for an IORA Digital Innovation Hub at the CSIR–National Institute of Oceanography in Goa, focused on ocean sciences, and an IORA Centre of Excellence in Maritime Law at Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat. India also reaffirmed its commitment by announcing the $500,000 grant for capacity-building.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of the Delhi Communiqué 2026. In it, ministers reaffirmed their commitment to “maintaining the Indian Ocean as a region of peace, stability and prosperity” and to upholding international law, including the law of the sea, “to ensure freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded commerce, peaceful settlement of disputes and other lawful uses of the sea.”

They added: “We express concern over the undermining of maritime safety and security of vessels and seafarers and call for ensuring their safety and security.” The joint statement by the group, which has Iran, UAE, Oman, Yemen as its members come even as conflict in west Asia impacting seafarers. India has lost several of its seafarers in Hormuz amid attacks on the commercial vessels on the key waterway.

Addressing the gathering, EAM Dr Jaishankar stressed the strategic importance of the region. “The Indian Ocean is central to global trade, energy security, connectivity and economic prosperity. It is also a region of immense diversity, opportunity and shared challenges,” he said. He noted that achieving these goals required greater coordination among member states and meaningful collaboration with dialogue partners.

He described attacks on maritime shipping and seafarers as “simply unacceptable” and called for a global response. “Recognising the criticality of maritime trade to global growth, we must deliver on its safety and security. International law, particularly UNCLOS, must be respected,” he said. He also urged greater self-reliance and cooperation against terrorism, narcotics trade, illegal fishing, and climate-related disasters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met the foreign ministers and heads of delegation during the gathering. Ministers further discussed IORA’s forthcoming Action Plan for 2028–2032 and broader cooperation in areas including the blue economy, disaster risk management, digital governance, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.