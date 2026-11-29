An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 triggered chaos and panic across Los Angeles on Saturday (Nov 28) morning. The quake struck off the Southern California coast, with tremors felt across Los Angeles. The earthquake struck at around 9:30 am Pacific Time. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) placed its epicentre about 5 kilometres southwest of Manhattan Beach, beneath Santa Monica Bay. It was recorded at a depth of approximately 12 to 13 kilometres. Videos surfaced on social media showing the moment the earthquake struck the region.

‘We’re having a big earthquake’

A Delta Air Lines flight had to abandon its landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) following the quake. Footage from a livestream camera at the airport has gone viral on social media. As the tremors strike, the video begins shaking, with car alarms heard in the background. Air traffic control quickly asked the pilots to pull away from the runway.

“Delta 1972, go around,” the controller said. “We’re having a big earthquake.”

The pilots pulled up and took the aircraft back into the air to make another approach. The flight was identified as Delta 1972. According to FlightAware, it was delayed by one hour and 13 minutes.

At LAX, some ceiling tiles reportedly fell inside a terminal. Videos shared online showed airport fixtures and other objects rattling as the tremors hit.

CCTV footage from a store showed expensive wine bottles falling and shattering as the earthquake began, spilling the wine all over the floor.

Fire department activates emergency response

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) sent personnel from all 106 neighbourhood fire stations to check for damage and injuries.

“There are currently no initial reports of structural damage or injuries,” department spokesperson Lyndsey Lantz said.

A video surfaced on social media showing a large fire at Chevron refinery following the quake.

Mayor Karen Bass said city officials were monitoring the situation and assessing possible damage. She also warned residents about the possibility of aftershocks.

“Drop, Cover, and Hold on until shaking stops,” Bass said.