Manchester United were thrashed 4-0 at home by Brentford on Mauricio Pochettino's first home match in charge to leave the 20-time English champions still rooted in the Premier League relegation zone. Callum Wilson struck a first-half double before late goals from Kristoffer Ajer and Kevin Schade sealed Brentford's first win at Old Trafford for 89 years on Saturday.

Pochettino replaced the sacked Michael Carrick earlier this month, tasked with turning around the fortunes of a club in steep decline. The Argentine could barely have imagined a worse start after also losing 4-0 away to Liverpool in his first match in charge last weekend.

For the first time in 65 years, United have conceded four goals in three consecutive league matches. That shocking defensive record has plunged the Red Devils into a battle for survival. Only Crystal Palace sit below United and Pochettino's men could slip to the foot of the table if the Eagles beat Hull on Sunday.

Pochettino came out fighting after a series of refereeing decisions went against his side in the Liverpool defeat and also in a controversial 2-2 draw at Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday.

But there was no hiding place for the new boss or his players after their latest embarrassment.

Old Trafford Empties

Brentford were missing first-choice striker Igor Thiago through suspension, but it mattered little as his deputy Wilson took advantage of United's disorganised defence. An encouraging start by the home side was quickly forgotten when Wilson lashed home a brilliant finish to open the scoring on 19 minutes. The former Newcastle and West Ham striker then doubled his tally from Dango Ouattara's pass 13 minutes later.

The end of Carrick's reign was marked by brief flickers of United resistance in comebacks to beat Roma and salvage a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa.

Youri Tielemans smashed against the crossbar as United pressed for a route back into the game in the second half. But their inability to defend ended any hope of a fightback as Ajer was given way too much space to fire in from a corner.

Schade then completed the rout in stoppage time as Brentford climbed to fifth and within one point of the top four. That goal also meant United became the first side in history to concede at least twice in seven successive halves of Premier League football.

Old Trafford was largely empty by the time the final whistle went, but boos rained down from those who remained.

Pochettino joins John Chapman and Erik ten Hag as the only two previous United managers to have lost their first two league games in charge.