Smriti Irani, former Union Minister and a familiar face in Indian public life, has been engaging with political and business leaders during her visit to Australia. Her recent engagements have focused on strengthening India-Australia relations, women's economic participation and the contribution of the Indian diaspora. As part of the visit, she attended the annual Parliamentary Deepawali celebration at Parliament House in Canberra as guest of honour.

Smriti Irani welcomed by Australian parliamentary leaders

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani attended the Annual Parliamentary Deepawali celebration at Parliament House in Canberra as guest of honour. During the event, she acknowledged the contribution of Australians of Indian origin to business, public life and the country's professional sectors.

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Welcomed by Australian Finance and Women Minister Senator Katy Gallagher and House Speaker Milton Dick, Irani also highlighted the importance of women-led businesses in strengthening economic ties between India and Australia. Her visit to Sydney and Canberra from November 23 to 26 included meetings with Australian ministers, lawmakers and former Prime Minister Tony Abbott.

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During a separate interaction with Australian Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong, Irani spoke about the Indian diaspora's contribution to Australian society. She also highlighted the importance of women's economic participation in India's development vision.

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Women's entrepreneurship takes centre stage during Australia visit

Beyond the Deepawali celebration, Irani's visit placed considerable emphasis on creating opportunities for women-led businesses. As the founder of the Alliance for Global Good – Gender Equity and Equality, she highlighted the potential for Indian and Australian investors and companies to connect with women-led enterprises looking to expand their businesses.