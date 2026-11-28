Nicole Scherzinger is an internationally recognised singer and performer who rose to fame as the lead vocalist of The Pussycat Dolls before building a successful solo career. The singer, who has also appeared as a judge on several television talent shows, has now found herself in the headlines following a personal announcement. Scherzinger and former rugby player Thom Evans have ended their relationship after seven years together. Evans confirmed the news through a statement on Instagram Stories, expressing his sadness over the separation and wishing Scherzinger well.

Thom Evans confirms separation from Nicole Scherzinger

In his Instagram Stories statement, Evans revealed that he and Scherzinger were no longer together. He described the separation as a difficult period after spending seven years building a relationship and looking towards a shared future. Evans also suggested that the decision to part ways had come from Scherzinger. While he admitted that the outcome was not what he had hoped for, he said he respected her decision and wished her happiness in the next chapter of her life.

Scherzinger has not yet made a public statement about the breakup. The reason behind their separation has also not been disclosed. While Evans has publicly confirmed the separation, Scherzinger has not shared her side of the story so far.

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans relationship timeline

The former couple first crossed paths in 2019 on The X Factor: Celebrity. Scherzinger was part of the judging panel, while Evans participated in the competition as a member of Try Star, a group formed with fellow rugby players. Their connection reportedly developed after the show, and they were later seen together publicly. The pair made their red-carpet debut as a couple at a Golden Globes after-party in January 2020.

Over the years, Scherzinger and Evans shared glimpses of their relationship on social media and appeared together at public events. In June 2023, Scherzinger announced her engagement to Evans by sharing pictures of a romantic beachside proposal in Portugal. The singer captioned the post with the words, “I said yes.”