Diljit Dosanjh is all set to bring his much-awaited Aura India Tour to Mumbai, the city of dreams, on November 27. However, the singer’s concert has drawn attention hours before it is set to take place, with reported security threats leading to tighter safety arrangements. Ahead of the show, organisers have issued a strict list of prohibited items for concertgoers, citing security concerns.

Prohibited items at Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert

After Ahmedabad, Diljit’s next show is scheduled for Friday at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. Ahead of the concert, organisers and authorities have stepped up security arrangements. Hours before the artist makes a striking appearance at the leg-breaking concert, the organisers have also shared a list of items that attendees will not be allowed to bring into the venue.

These include flags, banners, posters, sharp objects, pens, lighters, deodorants, makeup products, umbrellas, balloons, eggs, lasers, bottles, and professional recording equipment.

Check the list here:

Audience members are allowed to bring power banks into the venue. Those who need to carry medicines must have a valid prescription. Concertgoers have been advised to follow the guidelines and cooperate with security checks to help the event proceed smoothly.

The heightened security measures come after the display of pro-Khalistani flags at Diljit’s concert in Calgary, Canada, in May. The singer reportedly asked his security team to remove people carrying the flags, drawing criticism from some members of the Punjabi community. Days later, Diljit took to social media to clarify that the issue was not the banner or flag itself, but the intention behind it.

Sharing his views on his Instagram Stories, the singer wrote in Punjabi. His message read, “If someone brings a banner or flag, it usually means they want to show they have come from a certain place and support us. But if you’re standing outside with the same banner abusing my fans, and then trying to do the same thing inside the venue too, I am not going to tolerate this.”

The latest restrictions also come days after Diljit’s Bengaluru concert, where authorities reportedly received a threat email warning of a possible attack. The email allegedly mentioned a grenade attack and a drone strike during the event, raising security concerns ahead of the performance.

About Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh is a Punjabi singer, songwriter and actor. With popular tracks such as "Lover", “Born to Shine” and “G.O.A.T.,” he has established himself as one of the biggest names in the Indian entertainment industry.

Besides being known for his popular songs, Diljit has also made his Bollywood debut, showcasing his acting skills in films such as Udta Punjab, Good Newwz, and Amar Singh Chamkila.