Diljit Dosanjh addressed the ongoing debate on restrictions on his songs during his recently held concert in Ahmedabad. Performing at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21 as part of his Aura India Tour 2026, the singer questioned why his music has seen objections while international performers such as Coldplay can sing tracks containing references to alcohol and intoxication.

The discussion came up when Diljit recalled Coldplay's concert at the same venue in January 2025. He revealed that watching the British band perform at the stadium had inspired him to bring his own show to the venue.

Diljit Dosanjh draws comparison with Coldplay

Before addressing the restrictions, Diljit thanked the audience for making his long-standing wish of performing at the Narendra Modi Stadium come true. He also reminded fans that although he had performed at Wembley, taking the stage at what he described as the world's largest stadium had always been on his wish list.

Recalling the band's performance last year, he brought up Coldplay's song 'Hymn for the Weekend', particularly its reference to feeling "drunk and high".

Taking a dig at the perceived difference in treatment, Diljit said, “Lekin ek baat main kahun aapse, jab Coldplay ka band gaata hai, wo gaata hai ‘I’m feeling drunk and high’, tab toh kisi ko dikkat nahi hoti. Agar Coldplay yahan pe aake gaate hain, ‘I’m feeling drunk and high’, toh kisi ko problem nahi hai. Diljit gaayega toh problem hai. Ye double standards kyun hai?" (But let me tell you something. When the band Coldplay sings, ‘I'm feeling drunk and high’, nobody has a problem. When Coldplay comes here and sings those lyrics, nobody objects. But when Diljit sings, there's a problem. Why these double standards)

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Diljit also responded to suggestions that he was an outsider. "Koi bahar se kalakaar aake gaayega, uski dikkat nahi hai. Diljit se dikkat hai. Mere ko kehte hain tu bahar se aaya hai. Aur mera janam toh yahin hua hai, main Honolulu thodi paida hua hoon," he said. (If an artiste from abroad comes and performs, nobody has a problem with that. But people have a problem with Diljit. They tell me that I have come from outside. But I was born right here. I wasn't born in Honolulu.)

Diljit Dosanjh's songs face restrictions

The singer's comments came following requests to prevent him from performing four tracks during his Ahmedabad concert. The District Child Protection Officer had approached the police commissioner ahead of the November 21 event, seeking restrictions on songs allegedly containing references to alcohol, drugs and gun culture.

The tracks named in the request included 'Patiala Peg', '5 Taara', 'Jeeb Vicho Afeem' and 'Jatt Utthe Fire Karda'. The objections centred on concerns that the lyrics could have an adverse influence on children attending the concert.

Similar restrictions had also been sought ahead of Diljit's November 15 performance in Indore following a complaint by Chandigarh-based professor Dr Pandit Rao Dharennavar. The professor has argued that songs promoting substance use and violence should not be performed on stage, particularly before young audiences. He has also referred to a 2019 Punjab and Haryana High Court order concerning the glorification of alcohol, drugs and violence in music.

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The issue had surfaced during Diljit's Indore concert as well, where he reacted to the restrictions by telling the audience, “Ye nahin gaana, wo nahin gaana, ye nahin kar sakte, woh nahin kar sakte" (Don't sing this song, don't sing that song. You can't do this, you can't do that.)

Despite the directive, the singer performed 'Patiala Peg' at the Indore show and subsequently shared a concert video on social media with the caption, “ROKO… TOKO… DHAMKAO… WE DID IT."

During his Ahmedabad appearance, Diljit made it clear that the objections had not affected his enthusiasm. "If you provoke me, I will respond. If you bother me too much, I will start trending. So don't provoke me. I will perform, pay my taxes, and continue spreading Punjabi and Indian music around the world. Please don't provoke me."