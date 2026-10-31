/Diljit Dosanjh conquers rain and roadblocks to launch Aura India Tour in Delhi

All roads in Delhi led to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30 as Diljit Dosanjh kicked off his new Aura India Tour in front a packed audience. Dosanjh wooed Delhi with his charm, hit songs and dollops of Punjabiyat. The singer-actor belted hit tracks, spoke about women empowerment, gave out gifts to select members in the audience, and took sly digs at critics – all in an evening that was high on music and energy.

‘Don’t teach us how to fight’

The singer opened the show, addressing the various roadblocks the concert faced before its scheduled date but “we had to start our Aura tour in Delhi itself,” said the singer. Before the concert, Dosanjh’s concert faced a few roadblocks, first from the Delhi Police, who refused to give clearance citing security reasons and then from the ‘Rain gods’ as the National Capital witnessed heavy downpour the previous day and in the morning of the concert.

While the songs kept coming in, Diljit, in his quintessential style, spoke about women's safety in his concerts, gave a salute to mothers and even took a sly dig at his critics as he talked about the eternal Punjabi spirit.

Diljit said, “Punjabion ko naa sikhaao kaise ladayiaan ladi jaati hain (Do not teach Punjabis how to fight battles)." He mentioned that no one understands how to stand up for a cause better than a Punjabi.

Diljit woos Delhi with his chart-topping hits

As Diljit took to the stage, he was welcomed by a roaring stadium of fans. Opening with 'Morni', he wasted no time in setting the energy soaring. What followed was a power-packed musical journey through some of his biggest hits and fan favourites. From ‘G.O.A.T.’, ‘Ikk Kudi’, ‘Lalkara’ and ‘Lover’ to ‘Case’, ‘Panjtaara’, ‘Hass Hass’, ‘Saanso Ki Mala’ and ‘Water’.

These are songs that have soundtracked road trips, weddings and late-night playlists across the country, and on Friday tens of thousands of voices sang along these hits with the man who made them. Whether fans had followed his music for years or were discovering the magic of his live performances for the first time, the connection was unmistakable.

Finale with drone show

Bringing the evening to a spectacular close, a specially curated drone show lit up the night sky with a fitting message, ‘Panjabi Aa Gaye Oye!’

It was a celebration of Punjabi music, culture and pride and a powerful sign-off to a night that saw Delhi embrace the Aura in all its glory.

As Diljit sang ‘Main Hoon Punjab’, messages like ‘I am an artist, bro’ splashed across the sky as the crowd went crazy cheering for the singer.

Beyond the stage, there were a series of fan experiences. A complimentary turban camp allowed attendees to have their turbans tied on site before entering the stadium, while curated food and beverage experiences ran across the venue through the evening.