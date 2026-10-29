/Arijit Singh and Karan Aujla to perform at ‘HOME’ in Goa: Read details here

In a major move that signals a paradigm shift for India’s booming live entertainment economy, Team Innovation, the country’s fastest-growing live entertainment conglomerate, has officially announced its new flagship music festival IP: ‘HOME’. The two-day, multi-genre music festival is scheduled to make its highly anticipated debut on December 29th and 30th, 2026, taking over the coastal shores of Vagator, Goa.



The launch of the brand-new IP, backed by Goa Tourism and supported by the Government of Goa, arrives at a critical juncture for the region. Goa has not seen a major music festival in 2 years, making ‘HOME’ a landmark intervention specifically structured to revive music tourism in the state. By stepping in to fill this critical two-year l void, the property aims to breathe new economic life into local tourism, hospitality and subcontinental event infrastructure.



Rather than leaning on international talent to draw crowds, ‘HOME’ is making a bold statement with an all-Indian headline bill.

The debut edition is anchored by a massive dual billing, marking the historic first time ever that the world’s #1 most streamed artist Arijit Singh and global Punjabi trailblazer Karan Aujla will share a single festival lineup and billing together.



Notably, the festival curation resolves significant regional touring hiatuses for both the headliners. The event will officially mark Karan Aujla’s first-ever public ticketed concert in Goa, filling a rare missing piece in the chart-topping artist's touring catalogue. Concurrently, the festival orchestrates a grand homecoming for Arijit Singh, marking his highly anticipated return to the state after a very long time.

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Arijit Singh states “Music has its own way of bringing people together and it’s always special to be part of an event that celebrates music in such a way. Looking forward to seeing you all in Goa”



Karan Aujla states “We are currently witnessing a colossal shift in how the world perceives music coming out of India, and headlining a stage as ambitious as ‘HOME’ is exciting! I have enjoyed a great run with Team Innovation and I’m looking forward to performing at their debut music festival in Goa.”

The ambitious venture comes on the heels of a massive wave of momentum for Team Innovation, who have freshly announced Arijit Singh’s 2027 India tour and Darshan Raval 2026 India Tour, and have previously executed record-breaking tours for subcontinental heavyweights including AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla, Krishna Das, Talwiinder and Rishab Rikhiram Sharma amongst others.