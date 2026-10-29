Karva Chauth 2026 is here. Every year, Hindu married women across states in North India celebrate the festival with love and devotion. From dressing up in traditional outfits and applying mehendi to fasting for a day for the well-being and longevity of their husbands, women embrace several rituals on this day. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra also soaked in the festivities with her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti Marie. While sharing glimpses of her Karva Chauth celebration, it was her DIY henna design that caught the attention of her Indian fans.

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of DIY Karva Chauth mehendi

On October 29 (Thursday), Priyanka took to Instagram to share pictures from her Karva Chauth celebration. She shared the DIY henna design she applied herself for her husband, Nick Jonas.

Sharing the pictures, she also added the caption: "DIY.. Piya ke naam ki (in the name of my husband).. happy Karwa Chauth to all those celebrating."

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story Photograph: (Instagram)

In the next story, she offered a glimpse of her henna design after it had dried. Priyanka applied chashni (sugar syrup), which women usually use to develop a darker colour on their henna. She captioned the picture, "The question is, will the chashni work? IYKYK."

In another series of pictures, the actress shared a beautiful moment between father and daughter, with Malti seen hugging her father, Nick. Priyanka captioned it, "Daddy's home. My whole world in one frame.. Happy Karwa Chauth."

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story Photograph: (Instagram)

About Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's love story

The couple's love story began with a direct message on Twitter (now X) in 2016, when Nick wrote, "My friends think we should meet." In 2017, they met in person for the first time at the Vanity Fair Oscars party and later attended the Met Gala together.

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Priyanka and Nick started dating, and in 2018, the singer proposed to the Bollywood actress on her birthday. In December that year, they tied the knot in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy.