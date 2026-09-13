/Varanasi: New on-set pictures from Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra’s film leaked again

Just a month after an earlier leak, new pictures from the sets of SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, have surfaced online again. The latest leak has faced a major setback to the highly anticipated project, with the footage quickly spreading across social media platforms.

Footage from SS Rajamouli's Varanasi set leaked again

Despite strict security measures, SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated project Varanasi has once again faced a leak, with two new pictures from the set rapidly appearing on social media and users’ phone screens. One of the viral photos features massive temple-like structures alongside a sculpted dinosaur and other giant creatures. It also shows crew members and a crane-mounted camera setup.

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Varanasi Shooting Scene leak Photograph: (X)

Varanasi Shooting Scene leak Photograph: (X)

Another widely circulated picture features Mahesh Babu sitting alongside his co-star, Priyanka Chopra, while reading scripts. The two can be seen wearing traditional outfits and surrounded by camera equipment, production umbrellas, and crew members. However, it remains unconfirmed whether the leaked photo is an actual on-set production still or an AI-generated creation by fans.

Ever since these unverified images started circulating online, several users have expressed their excitement, while some have been left stunned by the massive sets of Rajamouli’s grand-scale project.

One X user expressed, "I never waited with this much excitement for a movie more than for #Varanasi. Ramayana was another one I was dying to see after the first musical glimpse, but not so much after watching the trailer."

Another user was left stunned by the viral pictures and shared his thoughts on X, writing, "WHAT THE HELL IS SS RAJAMOULI COOKING?! 🦖 A mysterious glimpse from the #Varanasi outdoor sets is creating MASSIVE buzz! 👀"

It further continued, “Giant creatures, massive temple structures & a gigantic production scale — this doesn’t look like a normal Indian film anymore! 🌍 Mahesh Babu × SS Rajamouli = SOMETHING EPIC IS COMING! 🔥”

Earlier in August 2026, several clips showcasing Mahesh Babu’s rugged look were also leaked, generating significant buzz. The leak came after SS Rajamouli revealed that the upcoming film is being filmed for IMAX to create a grand cinematic experience. The filmmaker said the format would highlight the film’s expansive scale and intricate world-building, further fueling expectations that the project is being crafted as a global theatrical spectacle.

About Varanasi

Varanasi is an upcoming action-adventure film directed by SS Rajamouli. The epic, large-scale film features a star-studded ensemble, including Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. With this film, Chopra is returning to Indian cinema after some time, something many of her admirers have been waiting for.