/Koffee with Karan 9: Janhvi Kapoor warns Veer Pahariya against concert dates

Koffee with Karan Season 9 continues to make headlines with candid celebrity conversations and unexpected remarks. In the latest episode, which aired on October 28, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor appeared alongside Varun Dhawan, but it was her subtle dig at the rumours surrounding Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria’s breakup that caught everyone’s attention and sparked curiosity among fans.

Janhvi Kapoor takes a subtle dig at Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria’s breakup

On Wednesday, Janhvi appeared on Koffee with Karan 9 with Varun Dhawan. During a rapid-fire round, host Karan Johar asked Janhvi what advice she would give Veer about dating. The Peddi actress took a subtle dig and responded, “Never take her to a concert.”

While the actress did not brief her comment, the internet connected the dots to a viral video of Tara at AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert in December 2025. As the two had collaborated on the track “Thodi Si Daaru,” Dhillon performed the song at the event, with Tara joining him on stage.

The moment went viral after Dhillon gave Tara a friendly hug and a kiss on the cheek, which fans recorded and shared across social media. The cameras also turned to Tara’s boyfriend, actor Veer Pahariya, who was watching from the VIP section.

After several videos spread like wildfire online, netizens shared their thoughts and claimed that Veer looked visibly upset or uncomfortable while watching the interaction between his girlfriend and Dhillon from the sidelines.

Later, Tara took to social media to slam the online trolls, calling out a paid PR campaign intended to damage her career and relationship. Veer also clarified that the camera angle and videos were from another song.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria breaks her silence on viral video with AP Dhillon

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s relationship

The two actors reportedly started dating in early 2025, with rumours about their relationship gaining momentum after they were spotted leaving a restaurant together following a dinner date. Later in October 2025, Tara appeared to confirm her relationship with Veer by sharing a Diwali post in which the two posed together in coordinated traditional outfits.

After Dhillon’s concert, speculation grew that the couple had broken up. However, neither star has publicly confirmed the rumours.