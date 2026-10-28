Indian Railways has reportedly directed all zonal railways to switch off mobile charging points in train coaches between 11 pm and 5 am, with the Railway Board making clear that no relaxation will be given in the matter. The step has been taken with passengers' safety in mind. The directive, issued in a letter dated October 26, 2026, requires strict adherence to the instructions.

Power bank burst incident

The renewed focus follows a reported incident in which a passenger's power bank exploded with smoke while charging aboard a train. South Eastern Railway (SER) reported the incident, in which on-board staff reportedly did not turn off charging points in time.

The power bank exploded aboard the Mumbai-Howrah Mail (Train No. 12809 Down) in the B-3 AC coach, triggering a fire alarm and filling the compartment with dense smoke. The incident occurred late at night or early in the morning on October 24-25, 2026, around 3:38 am, near Bandamunda station in the Chakradharpur railway division of Odisha.

Employees made responsible

The Railway Board has instructed concerned employees to ensure closure of charging points in coaches on time. Clear instructions have been given to on-board staff about this system, along with a direction to provide necessary training and advice.

Officers and supervisors have been asked to conduct surprise inspections to find out if orders are being followed on trains. Employees' responsibility has also been fixed to prevent negligence, and those who fail to follow the instructions may be held accountable.

New directive? No, rule first set in 2014

This directive is not the first time such an order has been issued. The Railway Board also issued an order on this matter on June 19, 2014, following earlier fire safety reviews. March 2021 also saw the railways reimpose strict enforcement of the instructions to keep charging facilities closed from 11 pm to 5 am.

Notably, reports suggest that the October 26, 2026 letter is an internal operational letter sent directly by the Railway Board to the Principal Chief Mechanical Engineers (PCMEs) of all zonal railways. It has not been uploaded to the public ministry portals yet.

Why charging devices are a threat

Precautionary measures have been taken by the railways in the past given the charging of electronic equipment and fears of fire. Charging devices malfunctioning, battery overheating or a power glitch could pose a safety hazard.

What passengers should keep in mind

Passengers travelling at night should charge mobile phones and other essential electronic devices before the journey starts and should not rely on getting a charging point after 11 pm.