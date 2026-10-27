/Police called after 3-year-old scores 10 goals in 12 minutes at Florida youth soccer game

Parents of a three-year-old boy who participated in the Florida youth soccer field on Saturday have accused the league of calling the police on their son because he was "too good". In a viral video posted by the parents, 3-year-old Nevada, who is black, can be seen dribbling the ball towards the front and finding the goalpost multiple times as 5-year-old kids on the field watch. Nevada's parents said other kids weren't able to take the ball from their son, which made them livid, leading the organiser to call the cops.

"Because he had the ball for too long, and nobody else could get the ball, so they called the police," Nevada's father said. Meanwhile, i9 Sports league official Thomas Hayes dialled 911 to ask for help settling a "disturbance between league officials and the parents of a player." Winter Park police said an official from the i9 Sports league called cops Saturday morning regarding the matter. In a call recording, an official can be heard saying there was an "unruly parent here, calling me names and having me on Instagram."

"Like following me around, calling me names in front of the whole bunch of people that are here. I want to be done," Hayes said on the call. An official further claims that Nevada was told to stop pushing the other kids.



Organiser says boy is really good, but he was pushing kids

Body camera footage of the police response released on Monday shows Nevada's parents alleging that their kid was kicked out of the league because he was too good. This is where the fiasco seems to have started. An organiser was also seen praising the kid on the bodycam footage. "The kid is good. He's great. Really good," the organiser said. “He's very advanced compared to the other ones, so he's scoring a lot of goals. But he's pushing the kids ... So, I try to tell him, don't push; we want to play without pushing, right?”

The league told the police that they are ready to refund the boy's fees and just want the family to leave. Officials asked them to communicate the same to the family. "The family stated the game was over, and they were leaving," the police said in a statement, adding that they co-operated and no one was arrested.

Nevada scored 10 goals in 12 minutes

Nevada's parents posted a separate video in which they claimed the soccer officials repeatedly pulled him out of the 30-minute game and he ended up playing for only about 12 minutes but still scored 10 goals.