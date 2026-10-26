/'Hire the robot, fire the human': Bill Gates's words hint at a bleak future

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has warned that AI will kill most jobs, as it will be "radically cheaper, radically faster, and even more accurate." He said on the "Decoder" podcast that while it will bring "true abundance", the two decades before that happens will be "as tumultuous a period as there's been in human history."
"My big concern is this 20-year transition period, where they'll have winners and losers and a lot of disruption," he said. Gates said that AI will take over white-collar jobs, as telesales, telesupport, and accounting will take a quick hit. The big problem is that not only white-collar jobs are at risk, but blue-collar jobs will also vanish, as humanoid robots will take them over.
Gates also gave an interview to The Observer, where he said that AI is an evolutionary event. "It’s ‘hire the robot, fire the human and don’t look back’," he said. The Microsoft co-founder said that the government will have to find new sources of income for people who will lose their jobs to AI. He also wants taxes on AI use, something that can likely be called a “token tax”.