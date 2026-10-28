/US midterms 2026: Trump says Venezuela could ‘maybe someday soon’ become 51st US state, calls Venezuelan oil shipment a ‘gift'

US President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that Venezuela could ‘maybe someday soon’ become the 51st US state as he promoted an influx of Venezuelan oil to American voters facing higher fuel prices. “It will become a prosperous country, and who knows, maybe someday soon, it will become a prosperous 51st state. That’s possible,” Trump told a crowd in Corpus Christi, Texas. “Let’s make it the 51st state, and instead of a president, we’ll have an election for a governor,” Trump added. “How about that? You know, they have a lot of oil,” he said.

Trump calls Venezuelan oil shipment a ‘gift’

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump announced that Venezuela had sent a million barrels of oil to the United States ‘as a gift’. Trump also referred to an oil tanker he planned to show off in Texas, describing the shipment as a personal gift from Venezuela. “See that little ship out there?” Trump told the Corpus Christi crowd. “It’s got 1 million barrels of oil on it from Venezuela, and we’re celebrating the greatest oil victory in history. To the victor belong the spoils, right?” he further added.

Trump touted the US operation in Venezuela earlier this year, arguing that it had increased America's oil supply. “This historic win gives us control over the massive part, the biggest part of the world’s oil supply. We have more oil than any other country, even any countries combined, and it’ll be refined right here in Texas, including right here in Corpus Christi,” Trump said.