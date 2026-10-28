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France protests: Demonstrators may pay up to €10,000 for riot damage under new bill

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Oct 28, 2026, 01:35 IST | Updated: Oct 28, 2026, 01:35 IST
France protests: Demonstrators may pay up to €10,000 for riot damage under new bill

French gendarmerie alongside "Centaure" multipurpose intervention vehicles (VIPG) face protesters in front of the Eglise Saint-Vincent de Paul during a demonstration in favor of purchasing power, the protection of public services, and fiscal and social justice, in Marseille, southeastern France on October 24, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

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France's Senate is debating a bill that could make protesters pay up to €10,000 for damage linked to demonstrations, as critics warn the proposed law could restrict the right to protest following violent unrest and widespread looting.

Protesters in France could face bills of up to €10,000 for damage linked to street demonstrations under a proposed law being debated by the country's Senate on Tuesday. The legislation has sparked concerns among critics, who argue that it could limit the right to protest by making people financially responsible for vandalism committed by others.

The proposal was initially drawn up after riots broke out following Paris Saint-Germain's victory over Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League final in May. It has gained renewed attention after demonstrations over inequality and rising living costs turned violent on October 17, leaving businesses damaged and shops looted across France.

The bill was expected to receive strong backing in the Senate, where right-wing and centrist parties hold a majority, ahead of a vote scheduled for later Tuesday.

How the proposed law would work

Under the legislation, protesters could be ordered to pay up to €10,000 in compensation for damage caused during demonstrations. It would introduce joint financial liability for people found to have "knowingly participated" in a group formed to carry out vandalism.

The rules would also cover individuals who "voluntarily" remain at a gathering likely to disrupt public order after police issue two warnings to disperse. Authorities could also seize welfare benefits and housing assistance to recover the cost of damages.

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Interior Minister Laurent Nunez urged lawmakers to respond to the destruction and disorder witnessed on October 17.

"We can no longer allow the vast majority of our fellow citizens to pay for a minority of vandals," he told parliament.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen has backed the proposal. However, left-wing lawmakers have accused the government of an "authoritarian drift" that threatens the "freedom to demonstrate".

Opponents argue that the law could penalise people who did not personally engage in vandalism but were considered to have been associated with those responsible.

More than 1,300 arrested during weekend protests

The proposed law comes after police arrested 1,314 people during demonstrations over the high cost of living, the Interior Ministry said on Oct 25. Fifty-three officers were also injured in clashes.

Police responded to 75 fires and recorded 24 cases of shop looting during protests in major cities. The ministry said several investigations had been opened but did not provide further details.

It added that the rest of Saturday night remained "calm" after the clashes subsided.

About the Author

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Driven by a deep interest in international politics and geo-economics, Ajaypal Choudhary writes on and analyses a wide range of subjects from geopolitics and the global economy to ...Read More

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