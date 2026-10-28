/France protests: Demonstrators may pay up to €10,000 for riot damage under new bill

Protesters in France could face bills of up to €10,000 for damage linked to street demonstrations under a proposed law being debated by the country's Senate on Tuesday. The legislation has sparked concerns among critics, who argue that it could limit the right to protest by making people financially responsible for vandalism committed by others.

The proposal was initially drawn up after riots broke out following Paris Saint-Germain's victory over Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League final in May. It has gained renewed attention after demonstrations over inequality and rising living costs turned violent on October 17, leaving businesses damaged and shops looted across France.

The bill was expected to receive strong backing in the Senate, where right-wing and centrist parties hold a majority, ahead of a vote scheduled for later Tuesday.

How the proposed law would work

Under the legislation, protesters could be ordered to pay up to €10,000 in compensation for damage caused during demonstrations. It would introduce joint financial liability for people found to have "knowingly participated" in a group formed to carry out vandalism.

The rules would also cover individuals who "voluntarily" remain at a gathering likely to disrupt public order after police issue two warnings to disperse. Authorities could also seize welfare benefits and housing assistance to recover the cost of damages.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez urged lawmakers to respond to the destruction and disorder witnessed on October 17.

"We can no longer allow the vast majority of our fellow citizens to pay for a minority of vandals," he told parliament.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen has backed the proposal. However, left-wing lawmakers have accused the government of an "authoritarian drift" that threatens the "freedom to demonstrate".

Opponents argue that the law could penalise people who did not personally engage in vandalism but were considered to have been associated with those responsible.

More than 1,300 arrested during weekend protests

The proposed law comes after police arrested 1,314 people during demonstrations over the high cost of living, the Interior Ministry said on Oct 25. Fifty-three officers were also injured in clashes.

Police responded to 75 fires and recorded 24 cases of shop looting during protests in major cities. The ministry said several investigations had been opened but did not provide further details.