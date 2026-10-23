/US Midterms 2026: Last leg polls and forecasts indicate Democratic momentum, but Senate control remains uncertain

With the US midterm elections just a week away, the opinion polls and election forecasts suggest a Democratic advantage in the battle for the House of Representatives, while the contest for Senate control remains ambiguous.

National polling averages show a substantial lead for Democrats in the congressional generic ballot, when voters were asked whether they would prefer a Democratic or Republican candidate for Congress. Though the size of that lead does not automatically translate into seats, as district boundaries, local candidates, turnout and geographical distribution of competitive races will influence the final outcome.

The Democratic momentum seems to be partly driven by dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump’s administration and economic concerns, but Republicans are still fighting to protect their Senate majority.

House: Democrats appear to be clear favourites

The polling and forecasting models show the strongest Democratic prospects in the House of Representatives, while Republicans have to defend a narrow majority, leaving them vulnerable to even a small shift in voter preferences.

The Democrats may gain between 10 and 20 seats, comfortably exceeding the three-seat net gain required to secure control of the chamber.

The latest figures suggest that Democrats have opportunities beyond the handful of districts that appeared competitive initially, and if the national polling advantage holds, Republican incumbents in suburban and politically competitive districts could face pretty tough contests.

Besides, a strong national Democratic performance could still produce uneven results, depending on where the party’s support translates into votes.

Senate: Tougher path to Democratic majority

The Senate presents a more uncertain picture as Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority, including two independents who side with Democrats. If Democrats wish to take control of Senate, they need a net gain of four seats.

Individual state contests will matter enormously in case of a close finish. In Maine, Republican Senator Susan Collins faces a reasonable challenge from Democrat Troy Jackson. The Michigan, Iowa and Texas races are also attracting heightened attention.

The Senate’s electoral map means the Democrats must win multiple difficult contests rather than simply ride a national polling wave.

Poll of polls: What numbers reveal

The national picture appears to be clearer when several polling trackers are considered together, even though they use different methodologies and forecasting assumptions.

The contrast between the House and Senate is the most significant takeaway. Democrats have a relatively straightforward route to a House majority, while their Senate prospects depend on winning a sequence of closely contested races.

What could still change poll arena before vote?

The final week could still rewrite the race. Turnout of the young voters, suburban voters and groups whose participation fluctuates between presidential and midterm elections will be critical.

Spending, controversies and late shifts in perceptions of the economy could still influence close contests.

Republicans will argue that Democratic control of Congress would obstruct the president’s agenda.

Democrats, meanwhile, are positioning the election as an opportunity to provide a check on the White House and challenge its policy priorities.

As the campaign enters its final stretch, the broad forecast favours Democrats in the House but gives them a more difficult path to the Senate.

The vital question is whether the national advantage of Democrats will be large and broad enough to deliver control of both chambers.