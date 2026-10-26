/Fire breaks out at Delhi’s North Block, thick black smoke seen | VIDEO

Thick black smoke was seen on the rooftop ofthe North Block, the red-sandstone administrative building on the Raisina Hill in Delhi on Monday (Oct 26). The fire was reported at around 11 am. The North Block houses India's Home, Finance ministries. No casualties were reported in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

What is the cause of fire?

According to some reports, short circuit reportedly triggered a fire in an AC boiler installed in the building and at least six fire engines were rushed to the spot. Other reports also stated that renovation work was underway on the rooftop of the building and fire broke out in an old plastic water tank on the terrace, but the labourers managed to douse the flames.

Delhi Fire Department statement

The Delhi Fire Department said that it received a call reporting smoke at North Block, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the location. It confirmed that fire was caused due to AC short circuit. "A fire broke out in an AC boiler installed on the rooftop of North Block. Welding work was underway when a sudden short circuit reportedly triggered the fire in one of the AC boilers. The fire has since been brought under control," the fire department said in a statement.