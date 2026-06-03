

In this hour of grief Delhi Govt. stands firmly with the affected families. We remain committed to providing every possible support to those impacted by this tragedy," said CM Rekha Gupta.

, "Deeply distressed by the tragic fire at a hotel in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar. My thoughts and condolences are with the families of the deceased, and I join all in praying for the swift recovery of those injured. Police, civil and fire rescue teams are currently on-site conducting operations. Officials have been spoken to & directed to ensure immediate medical aid, relief and a thorough investigation into this tragic incident."

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge urged prompt compensation and medical treatment from the authorities.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. The State Govt and authorities should provide adequate and timely compensation, including prompt medical care to the victims. I urge Congress workers to extend every possible help and support to the victims in this difficult time," Kharge wrote on 'X'.

BJP MLA from Malviya Nagar, Satish Upadhyay, said that the incident took place at around 9 am, where the first priority of the administration was to disaster management system and reach the site. He further stated that eight to ten people have been injured and are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

"The incident happened at around 9 am... Upon learning about it, our first response was to activate the whole system of Disaster management and reach the site... There are casualties too... The local people helped a lot... 8-10 people are injured and in the hospital... Delhi police, Fire Department and DM responded immediately. The whole Administration is here to help... We will also ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future," said Upadhyay.

Former AAP MLA Somnath Bharti stated that the fire broke out due to short circuit at 8 am in the morning, while adding that the fire spread to kitchen of the restaurant and later to the adjoining hotel.

"The fire broke out due to a short circuit at 8 am today. The fire spread to the kitchen and then to the upper floors of the adjoining hotel. I am also involved in the rescue operation here. Several people suffered due to gas and smoke. We expect the Delhi govt to give compensation of Rs 1 crore each to the families of the victims and probe the matter," said Somnath Bharti.