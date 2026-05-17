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  • /Massive fire breaks out in Delhi-Bound Rajdhani Express, passengers evacuated safely

Massive fire breaks out in Delhi-Bound Rajdhani Express, passengers evacuated safely

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: May 17, 2026, 09:24 IST | Updated: May 17, 2026, 09:24 IST
Massive fire breaks out in Delhi-Bound Rajdhani Express, passengers evacuated safely

Rajdhani Express train catches fire

Story highlights

The Rajdhani Express was heading to Delhi from Thiruvananthapuram when one of the AC coaches of the train caught fire.

A massive fire has been reported in one of the air-conditioned coaches of a Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express in Rajasthan's Kota. So far there are no reports of any casualties. According to officials the fire broke out around 5:15 am in the B-1 coach.

When the fire broke out near the Vikramgarh Alot railway station in Kota, there were 68 passengers in the coach. The moment fire was reported, the overhead electric supply (OHE) was immediately switched off to avoid the blaze from spreading further, officials said.

The Rajdhani Express was heading to Delhi from Thiruvananthapuram when the incident took place.

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About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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