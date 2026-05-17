/Massive fire breaks out in Delhi-Bound Rajdhani Express, passengers evacuated safely

A massive fire has been reported in one of the air-conditioned coaches of a Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express in Rajasthan's Kota. So far there are no reports of any casualties. According to officials the fire broke out around 5:15 am in the B-1 coach.

When the fire broke out near the Vikramgarh Alot railway station in Kota, there were 68 passengers in the coach. The moment fire was reported, the overhead electric supply (OHE) was immediately switched off to avoid the blaze from spreading further, officials said.

The Rajdhani Express was heading to Delhi from Thiruvananthapuram when the incident took place.

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