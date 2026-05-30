/Five-storey building collapses in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area; many feared trapped

A multi-storey building collapsed suddenly on Saturday evening in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area amid fears that several people may still be trapped under the debris. Rescue teams rushed to the site in the Saeedulajab area of Mehrauli and started rescue operations as rescuers raced against time to reach survivors.

As per reports, at least four people were pulled out alive from the rubble, while search operations continue amid concerns that many more occupants could be buried beneath the rubble.

The building collapse triggered a large-scale emergency response, with firefighters, police personnel and rescue teams rushing to the site.

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Delhi Fire Service said information about the building collapse was received at around 7.44 pm.

As the scale of the damage and fear of loss of life became clear, the fire department called for reinforcements and deployed additional manpower to the site.

Officials said six fire service vehicles have been sent to the spot as part of the ongoing operation. Senior officers also rushed to the location to supervise rescue efforts.

Rescue personnel are carefully removing debris and searching for signs of life, with teams working through the wreckage amid fears that several people may be trapped.

Emergency responders rescued at least four people from the collapsed structure, but their condition was not immediately known.

The focus of the operation remains on rescuing anyone trapped under the rubble.

Officials could not confirm how many people were inside the building when it collapsed.

The collapse triggered panic in the area, as locals gathered at the site as rescue teams began operations.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud crash before the multi-storey structure collapsed, hurling clouds of dust and debris across the surrounding area.

Police have cordoned off the locality to facilitate rescue work and prevent onlookers from entering the danger zone.

The reason behind the building collapse is not yet known.

Officials said the priority remains saving lives and ensuring that anyone trapped is brought out safely.