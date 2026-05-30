The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that candidates whose Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026 was disrupted by technical issues on Saturday (May 30) will be given another opportunity to appear for the examination. This comes after students faced disruptions at some centres during the first shift due to technical problems, reportedly linked to service provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

“Earlier today, some centres faced a technical glitch that delayed the start of Shift 1. We know this was stressful, and we're sorry for the anxiety it caused. The technical service provider, TCS iON, has been asked to conduct a root-cause analysis and submit its report immediately,” the NTA said in a statement on X.

It added, “Most candidates (about 95%) were able to complete their exam once it resumed. We understand that 3,765 candidates who were present and had completed biometric registration chose to leave before the exam could restart.”

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“For these candidates, NTA will hold a rescheduled examination as a one-time measure. The new date and details will be announced separately,” the agency said.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticised the Centre, arguing that recurring problems in examinations such as NEET, CBSE, SSC, and now CUET reflect serious shortcomings in the education system. In a post on X, he accused the government of failing to conduct large-scale examinations fairly and efficiently, saying that millions of students have been affected by these controversies.

“NEET. CBSE. SSC. And today, CUET. Four exams. One crore children. Not a single one conducted with honesty,” Gandhi wrote on X. “Claims of ‘world guru,’ but can’t conduct even one exam in the country - Modi ji has completely ruined the entire education system. The generation whose future you are destroying - that same generation will hold you accountable.”

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal slammed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over disruptions in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026.

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, “The country needs an educated PM.” He was responding to a post by AAP leader Atishi highlighting difficulties faced by students at an examination centre in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.