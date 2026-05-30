

India on Saturday (May 30) said that a BrahMos missile deal with Vietnam had already been signed, while a similar deal with Indonesia was in the final stages. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, who is in Singapore to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue made the confirmation when asked about the potential buyers of the missile system.

"My understanding is that with both Indonesia and with Vietnam, the deal is in the final stages that in fact, for Vietnam, I understand that it has already been signed, probably not publicly announced, but it's already been signed," Singh said.

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The deal, a part of India’s ‘Act East’ policy also looks to counter China’s growing influence in Southeast Asia.

'Strong commitmment to the ASEAN nations'

Singh asserted that India has a strong commitmment to the ASEAN nations and said, "We treat you all as friendly foreign countries with whom we can share advanced defence technology."

India, which has been focusing on increasing domestic defence manufacturing for local ​use ​and exports, ⁠has already sold the BrahMos, a supersonic cruise missiles, ​to the Philippines. Manila received the first batch of BrahMos missiles from India in 2024.

Though the value of the deal with Vietnam has not yet been disclosed it is estimated to be worth about 60 billion rupees ($629 million), including ⁠training ​and logistical support, reported Reuters, citing sources.