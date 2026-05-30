/Delhi Police Special Cell arrests 9 with ISI link, vital locations in Delhi, Mumbai were targets of attack

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday (May 30) arrested nine persons allegedly having links to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and elements of the Mumbai underworld. A huge cache of arms was recovered from their possession. The arrested individuals were allegedly plotting attacks on critical installations, security personnel, and religious places in the national capital, according to the police.

Firearms, sophisticated explosive materials, and multiple hand grenades were recovered from the arrested persons.

The Special Cell is probing the module's funding channels, recruitment pattern, logistical support network and roles of handlers and local facilitators involved in the alleged terror conspiracy.

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Among those arrested are residents of multiple states, including Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab. Some foreign nationals are also said to be involved, though their identities and country of origin are yet to be revealed.

Foreign nationals involved too?

“The strategy of these individuals was to recruit local youths… For Mumbai, they have recruited two individuals and for Delhi, three individuals. These are youngsters who have very little to do in life. They were promised that they would be paid lakhs, which was promised after the execution of the attacks," said Anil Shukla of the Delhi Police Special Cell.

According to the police the accused were plotting attacks not only in Delhi but Mumbai and other major cities across India.

In Mumbai, the targets were railway stations, parks and bridges. In Delhi, the target was certain vital installations related to government buildings… We have recovered four Pakistani-made grenades, two Glock pistols, and twenty-five rounds of ammunition, also from Pakistan," he said.