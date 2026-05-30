/India preparing for Operation Sindoor 2.0? Army chief’s stark warning against terror

Chief of Army Staff Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday (May 30) said that Operation Sindoor remains ongoing. He stressed that while hostilities are currently ceased, armed forces remain operationally alert and ready for any future escalation. Without directly naming Pakistan, General Dwivedi sent a strong signal regarding India's preparedness, stressing that the Army, Air Force and Navy are continuously strengthening coordination and operational capabilities.

General Dwivedi said India’s military remains on high alert and is preparing for any future contingency under what he described as a potential “Operation Sindoor 2.0”, even as the current situation along the border remains a temporary cessation of hostilities.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, General Dwivedi described the current situation as a “temporary cessation of hostilities,” asserting that Operation Sindoor is “still continuing”. He added that the armed forces are still maintaining a robust military posture adopted in response to Pakistan’s actions following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

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“The Indian Army and all three services are preparing well for Operation Sindoor 2.0, if it takes place. Presently, we are looking at enhancing our synergy within the three services, equipping ourselves for the next warfare... 24x7,” the army chief said.

He added, “The battlefield is so transparent that every movement is known to the other side, therefore we have to be very cautious in terms of our deployment, employment and the protection required to protect our troops as well as the civilians in the border areas.”

General Dwivedi further added, “Information warfare is only successful if the whole nation gets together and trusts the people who are giving the information. If that happens, I can assure you that the nation which trusts each other and all these stakeholders will always win the war.”