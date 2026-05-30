/'Left peak stardom to serve people': Ram Charan hails CM Vijay, says he's very, very proud

Thalapathy Vijay, who ruled hearts for decades with his acting prowess, has now left cinema for politics. After a year of hard work, he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10 following the historic victory of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in its debut election.

Recently, actor Ram Charan, who was in Chennai promoting his upcoming film Peddi, gave Vijay a shoutout at an event and praised him for leaving behind a successful film career to serve the public.

Ram Charan hails CM Vijay, says he's very, very proud

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Addressing the huge gathering, Charan said he was proud of Vijay and his decision, while also congratulating the people of Tamil Nadu.

“I want to congratulate Tamil Nadu CM. Honourable CM Joseph Vijay garu left behind peak stardom to serve the people. From someone in the film industry, I'm very, very proud and I congratulate both the people of Tamil Nadu and Vijay sir,” Ram said on stage.

Charan, who looked dapper in a suit paired with a white shirt and brown shoes, had his hair tied in a bun and wore sunglasses.

This is not the first time Charan has congratulated the actor. Taking to X, he wrote: “Hearty congratulations to @actorvijay Garu on a remarkable victory in the Tamil Nadu elections. Your vision and connect with the people have truly resonated. Wishing you great success in leading Tamil Nadu towards continued progress.”

Vijay's historic win

On May 4, Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured a massive victory in Tamil Nadu. Emerging as the largest party in the state, the newly formed outfit, which contested its first election, won over 100 seats, with Vijay securing victories in both the Perambur and Trichy East constituencies. On May 10, he took the oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and became the first chief minister since 1967 to emerge outside the long-dominant DMK and AIADMK political blocs.

Ram Charan, promoting Peddi, met PM Modi

Ram Charan is gearing up for a grand release next week. Before Chennai, the actor was in New Delhi, where he promoted his film and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The upcoming sports drama also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role and is directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

Speaking at a recent event in Delhi, Charan revealed that his conversation with PM Modi revolved around rural India and sports.

"The last time I met our Honourable Prime Minister Modi Ji in Delhi, he asked me what Peddi was about. I told him it’s about an evolved India and empowering our villages," Charan said.