/United flight diverted to Wisconsin after 'Unruly passenger' causes security scare

A United Airlines flight from O'Hare International Airport was diverted to Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday night after an unruly passenger caused security concerns. The flight UA2005, however, “landed safely” at Dane County Regional Airport near Madison and there were no injuries reported to any of the 147 passengers and six crew members on board.

After the plane landed in Madison, the passenger was detained by local authorities.

“A subject was detained by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and afterwards passengers resumed their flight,” said FBI spokesperson for the FBI’s Milwaukee office.

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The agency was notified of the flight’s diversion and the local law enforcement responded to the airport but officials are yet to disclose the passenger’s identity, whether any charges have been leveled against him or what exactly led to his detention.

A passenger by the name Mike Rundle, while speaking to CNN said, "A fellow passenger saw the man at the front of the plane near the cockpit, in their words, kind of reach for a flight attendant, and subsequently had multiple guys hold him back."