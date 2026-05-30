/DK Shivakumar elected CLP leader, to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister on June 3

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar was unanimously elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) at a Vidhana Soudha meeting on Saturday and will take the oath of office as the state’s new chief minister on June 3.

Outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the development at the CLP meeting in Bengaluru, saying, “After my resignation, a new leader has to be elected. Till now, DK Shivakumar was the deputy chief minister. He has now been nominated as the party’s floor leader.”

Shivakumar’s name was proposed by Siddaramaiah and seconded by Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara and was approved by the legislators.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar will meet the governor and formally stake claim to form the government ahead of the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for June 3.

DKS to take the oath on June 3 at the Glass House of Lok Bhavan

DK Shivakumar is set to take the oath on June 3 at the Glass House of Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, Congress state working president GC Chandrashekhar said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, he said there was a confusion regarding the venue initially, but the Governor’s House was decided upon eventually. “A decision has now been taken that the swearing-in ceremony will be held on June 3,” Chandrashekhar said.

“The swearing-in ceremony should not be extravagant. It should be conducted as simply as possible and should reflect a spirit of work and service rather than display or pomp. The party has taken a decision and issued directions that the event should be conducted in a simple manner,” Chandrashekhar said.

He said that Shivakumar would visit each district personally to meet supporters after taking the oath rather than inviting them to the state capital. He appealed to all party workers and supporters not to make efforts to rush to the venue and cooperate so that there is no traffic congestion and no inconvenience to the public.

Power tussle ends, Cong holds meetings to decide cabinet

Siddaramaiah resigned from the post of chief minister on Thursday after completing a little over half of his tenure in power since assuming charge after winning the 2023 Karnataka elections.

Since the Congress won the Karnataka assembly elections in 2023, there had been persistent talk of a power-sharing pact between CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar, reportedly endorsed by the party’s central leadership, that would involve a transfer of power after two and a half years.

After months of power tussle between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, Congress leadership finally took the call in favour of Shivakumar and asked Siddaramaiah to resign.

The Congress leadership held marathon meetings in Delhi with Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar to decide the contours of the new cabinet.

The Congress is likely to strike a balance between different castes and communities in the new government as well as among the factions in the party after the exit of Siddaramaiah.