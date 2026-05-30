/Iran targets US facility in Kuwait, damaging Reaper drones and raising fears over truce

An Iranian ballistic missile strike on a US military facility in Kuwait has damaged two MQ-9 Reaper drones and injured several American personnel, according to a Bloomberg report citing an unnamed person familiar with the incident. The report said a Fateh-110 ballistic missile targeted Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait within the past 24 hours. Although Kuwaiti air defences intercepted the missile, debris reportedly fell inside the base, causing damage.

According to Bloomberg, one MQ-9 Reaper drone was destroyed, and another was severely damaged in the strike. The drones are valued at approximately $30 million each. At least five people, including US service members and contractors, sustained minor injuries.

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The incident comes as the White House considers a possible extension of the fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. A meeting in the White House Situation Room concluded without any public announcement, despite US President Donald Trump earlier saying he was prepared to make a “final determination” on a preliminary agreement.

The latest development follows claims by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that it had targeted a US air base in the region in response to recent American military operations against Iran. While Kuwait confirmed it had intercepted what it described as “hostile missile and drone threats”, it did not identify the intended target. Kuwait’s foreign ministry later condemned what it called “criminal Iranian attacks that targeted” its territory.