/US 'betraying diplomacy, making excessive demands': Khamanei adviser lashes out

A day after United States President Donald Trump said he was now going to make a "final" decision on whether or not to strike a peace deal with Iran, advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Mohsen Rezaei on Saturday (May 30) accused Washington of "betraying diplomacy". He further alleged Trump of "making excessive demands" and continuing with the naval blockade.

Lashing out at Trump on X Rezaei write, "As predicted, the President of the United States is betraying diplomacy for the third time. By continuing the naval blockade and making excessive demands in negotiations."

Rezaei went on to say that Trump "has once again proven that he is not inclined toward negotiation and is pursuing other objectives."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

'Will be meeting now to make a final determination' on Iran

The statement by Rezaei comes after Trump Trump on Friday said he was now making a "final" decision on whether or not to strike a peace deal with Iran.

Taking to Truth social Trump wrote that "Iran must agree to not have Nuclear Weapon or Bomb and that the "Hormuz Strait must be immediately open."

"Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions. All water mines (bombs), if any, will be terminated (we have removed, through detonation, numerous such mines with our great underwater mine sweepers. Iran will complete the immediate removal and/or detonation of any mines that are left, which will not be many!)," Trump wrote.