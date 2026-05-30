/Vietnam's To Lam warns of 'big fish swallows small fish' world, identifies three global crises

Vietnam's To Lam has warned the global leaders about three looming crises and facing a perilous "might makes right" culture where “the big fish swallows the small fish”. Vietnam's General Secretary and President To Lam told in a speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue to the military leaders that unchecked superpower competition, the erosion of international law, and a severe crisis of strategic trust are driving the world toward a critical risk of conflict.

Lam, who became General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the President of Vietnam, highlighted the Hormuz maritime crisis as an urgent warning for the Asia-Pacific. He said that the "single flashpoint" can destabilise the global supply chains, trade, and energy. He added that “instability today comes not only from military conflict, but also from disruptions in development.”

To Lam urged the Defence Minister to move away from the reactive defence strategy to active crisis prevention. “What we need is a development foundation with high resilience to shocks,” he said, adding, “When cooperation provides safety, livelihoods and better living standards for people, strategic trust will be strengthened and nurtured.”

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Mr Lam took over the top leadership position just a few weeks ago. He is trying to project confidence, positioning Vietnam not just as a bystander to geopolitical friction, but as an active mediator. China is its largest trading partner, and the US is its own main export market. Vietnam is trying to remain non-aligned with both superpowers. But as China grows more assertive claims most of the waterway as its own, near Vietnam's special economic zone. Vietnam wants both the US and China to remain manageable, coexist and maintain the status quo. It is reasonably benefiting from the global movements of manufacturing power away from China and Vietnam's booming economy. Because major global tech and manufacturing companies are moving production to Vietnam. It is gradually moving closer to Japan and South Korea, which are wary of China's growing influence in the region.